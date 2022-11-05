Hidigital btc Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00016996 BTC on popular exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.62 billion and approximately $2,201.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.6300156 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74,753.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.