Hillman Solutions’ (HLMN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 7,517,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $14,361,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 432.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after acquiring an additional 971,094 shares during the period.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

