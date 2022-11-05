Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Trading Down 9.4%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

