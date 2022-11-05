Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,015 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($11.45) to GBX 1,015 ($11.74) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,140 ($13.18) to GBX 1,200 ($13.87) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 930 ($10.75) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,331 ($15.39) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.69) to GBX 975 ($11.27) in a report on Thursday.

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

