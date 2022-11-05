Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

