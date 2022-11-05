Honeywell International (HON) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) recently:

11/1/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $215.00.

10/31/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $206.00.

10/31/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $204.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $186.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $222.00 to $213.00.

10/8/2022 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.85. 4,124,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,252. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.27.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 476,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

