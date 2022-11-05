Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $215.00 at Cowen

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of HON opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

