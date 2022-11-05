Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.70-$2.00 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 267,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $385,245. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

