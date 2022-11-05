Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.80 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $14.51 or 0.00068014 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $175.43 million and $12.80 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00254299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00085931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

