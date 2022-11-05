Hovde Group Boosts Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $66.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Hovde Group to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

CCB opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

