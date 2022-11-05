Hovde Group Trims Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Target Price to $28.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

