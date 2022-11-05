Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $32.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

