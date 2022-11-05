HSBC Lowers China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

