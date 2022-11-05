Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.71.

Shares of HUM opened at $552.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.15 and a 200 day moving average of $476.42. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

