Humanscape (HUM) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $105.10 million and $2.21 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

