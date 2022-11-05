Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $8.65

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00040543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $26.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

