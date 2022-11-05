Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$569.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.01. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.61.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

