ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. ICF International also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. 415,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.55. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

