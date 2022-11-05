ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76-1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock traded down $11.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 415,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,160 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

