IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %

IEX stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

