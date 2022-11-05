IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $760.87

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.87 ($8.80) and traded as high as GBX 785.22 ($9.08). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 781.50 ($9.04), with a volume of 557,865 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($11.56) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($13.99) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.37).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 843.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.