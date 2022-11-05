IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.10.
IGM Financial Trading Up 6.8 %
TSE IGM opened at C$37.64 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.
IGM Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
