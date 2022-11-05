Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.56.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded up $12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. 2,599,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,765. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $240,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

