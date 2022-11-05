Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.20. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.