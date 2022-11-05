Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.56.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.20. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
