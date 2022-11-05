Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.526, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus reduced their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.24 and its 200-day moving average is $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,238,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

