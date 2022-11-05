Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.56.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $240,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

