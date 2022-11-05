IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.06% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Up 1.1 %
ProShares Ultra Health Care stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.
ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile
Featured Stories
