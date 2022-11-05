IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.06% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Up 1.1 %

ProShares Ultra Health Care stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.