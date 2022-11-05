IMC Chicago LLC Invests $2.69 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

