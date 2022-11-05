IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

