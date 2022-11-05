IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.42 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

