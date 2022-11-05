Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.31

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBTX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

