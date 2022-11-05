Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.9 %

Ingredion stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

