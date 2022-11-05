Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Inogen Trading Up 2.0 %

INGN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Inogen has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $40.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 9.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 10.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Inogen by 63.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 86,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inogen by 12.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth $711,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

