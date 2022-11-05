InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF) Trading Down 1.9%

InRetail Perú Corp. (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 35.31 and last traded at 35.31. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at 36.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of InRetail Perú from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

InRetail Perú Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 35.98.

About InRetail Perú

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand.

