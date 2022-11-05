Insider Buying: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,291,034.90.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.35.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.