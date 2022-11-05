Insider Buying: Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Acquires 187,500 Shares of Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Ian Macpherson bought 187,500 shares of Red 5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).
Red 5 Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.00.
Red 5 Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Red 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.