Insider Buying: Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Acquires 187,500 Shares of Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Ian Macpherson bought 187,500 shares of Red 5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

Red 5 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.00.

Get Red 5 alerts:

Red 5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Red 5 Limited engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. It holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the Island of Mindanao, the Philippines; the King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Red 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.