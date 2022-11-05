Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) COO Sells $166,899.60 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $166,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of EQBK opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQBK. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

