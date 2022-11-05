Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Sells $49,600.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.79 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157,281 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $20,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

