Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $119,567.99 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62.

Wayfair Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.74 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.