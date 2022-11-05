Insider Selling: Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) CTO Sells $16,712.95 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $16,712.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 506,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,949.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Ferber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $15,840.97.

XOS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Xos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. XOS had a net margin of 76.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

