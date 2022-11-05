Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14,876.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,110 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $29,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 209,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 614.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $207.48 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $285.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

