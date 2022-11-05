Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

USB stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 13,759,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,358,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

