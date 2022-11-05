Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.95. 4,080,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.