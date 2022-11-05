Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $9.04 on Friday, reaching $357.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,743. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $414.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

