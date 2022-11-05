Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $276.67. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.