Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.80. 1,661,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

