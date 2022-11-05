Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

