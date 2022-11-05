Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $83.47. 934,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,961. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

