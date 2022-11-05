Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Insulet Trading Up 22.6 %

Shares of PODD traded up $57.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.00. 2,302,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,715. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.76.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

