Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 22.6 %

Shares of PODD stock traded up $57.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.00. 2,302,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.76. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.